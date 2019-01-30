Criterion Is Finally Launching Its Own Streaming Service

Al Pacino and Peter Falk in Mikey and Nicky. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

When FilmStruck was unceremoniously dashed against the rocks last year, many mourned the loss of the only place you could stream movies from the Criterion Collection. But starting on April 8, the catalogue will be available on a dedicated Criterion streaming service with an accompanying Criterion Channel featuring movies of the week and marathons centered around a different director, star, film genre, or theme. Other recurring programs will include the guest-programmer series Adventures in Moviegoing, Tuesday’s Short + Feature, the Friday Double Feature, Meet the Filmmakers, Art-House America, and Observations on Film Art, which is the channel’s “15-minute-a-month film school.”

If you’re a Charter internet subscriber (and that includes Spectrum customers) you can sign up for the service in advance of its launch, which allows for a 30-day free trial and a slightly reduced price as long as you hold your subscription. Otherwise, it will be $10.99 per month or $99.99 a year for those who sign up after the launch date. (Don’t fret: If you can’t do early registration, that option only saves you one dollar each month anyway.) The first movie of the week will be a new restoration of Mikey and Nicky, and those personally curated Ingmar Bergman marathons are now just months away.