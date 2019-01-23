Photo: Gina Rodriguez, Twitter

Hopefully you didn’t make any plans this year, because the CW has decided to make that much more difficult to leave your home. Late Wednesday the network announced in a release that it had ordered pilots for spinoffs of both Jane the Virgin and Riverdale, a Nancy Drew reboot, and a series based on the 1987 vampire movie Lost Boys. So, you’ll probably have to end a few friendships just to make time for all of it. Gina Rodrigez announced the Jane the Virgin spinoff in a Twitter post alongside a photo with her tv child Mateo, played by Elias Janssen. Jane the Novela will be the title of the new show, which will also be an anthology series where each season is based on a fictional novel from the mind of Jane Villanueva. Valentina Garza, who wrote for the original show, is the executive producer and writer for Novela as well.

Next up is the Riverdale spin-off to be called Katy Keene, which will be – get this – a musical dramedy! That’s right, folks, we’ve got a musical about four iconic Archie Comics characters chasing their dreams in New York City! Among them is the titular Katy Keene herself, who is herself a fashion legend, but rest assured characters will also be chasing dreams on Broadway and in the recording studio.

The Lost Boys is a show that follows two brothers who move to Santa Carla, a picturesque city by the sea, shortly after the death of their father. What they don’t realize, though, is that the town their mother has chosen to start their life anew in is actually full of vampires. An entire secret underworld’s worth. It’s loosely based on the 1987 film starring Kiefer Sutherland among others, if you’re so inclined to check that out.

Finally, because sleep is for the weak and TV is life, an untitled Nancy Drew project is also headed our way. This new take has the writing duo that brought us The O.C, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, behind it. It’s set to take place in the summer after Nancy’s senior year of high school, when a family tragedy prevents her from going to college. She soon finds herself tangled up in a ghostly murder investigation, uncovering plenty of secrets along the way.

Oh, and don’t forget, we might be getting Batwoman, too.