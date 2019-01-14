Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

We’ve known for quite some time that Sarah Paulson would play the titular role in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, but now we know a lot more about her surrounding cast. The showrunner announced via Instagram today that Cynthia Nixon and Sharon Stone lead a list of supporting cast that includes Judy Davis, Corey Stoll, Amanda Plummer, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, and Finn Wittrock.

The show, which was given a straight-to-series order for 18 episodes comprising two seasons, will be an origin story for the terrifying Nurse Ratched. It will open in the year 1947 and “follow her deadly progression through the mental healthy care system” as we presumably find out how she became so damn horrible. Murphy left his long-time partnership at FX for a massive development deal with Netflix, and Ratched predates the formal signing of the producer’s pact with the streamer.