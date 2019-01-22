Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s Comedy Central series Broad City returns for its final season this week, and this time around, the show’s credits will include a notable change. A spokesperson for Comedy Central has confirmed to Vulture that comedy manager, producer, and former Louis C.K. manager Dave Becky, who has served as an executive producer on the series since it debuted in 2014, will not be credited as an EP on the show next season. The talent management and production company 3 Arts Entertainment, where Becky works as a partner, will remain credited on Broad City, but according to the spokesperson, the removal of Becky’s EP credit was a mutual decision by Jacobson, Glazer, and Becky.

Becky — who is also credited as an executive producer on Amazon’s Forever and NBC’s Making It and I Feel Bad, as well as the upcoming Netflix series Russian Doll — made headlines back in 2017 when the New York Times reported on the multiple sexual-misconduct allegations against Louis C.K., which C.K. admitted were true. Becky, who worked as C.K.’s manager at the time, was included in the Times report, with women alleging that Becky worked to keep the allegations under wraps and, in turn, played a part in stunting their careers. Days after the Times report was published, Becky dropped C.K. as a client and then followed it up with an apology, writing in a statement, “I now comprehend that my response was perceived as a threat to cover up sexual misconduct. This is not an excuse. What I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry.” In the wake of the report, C.K.’s longtime collaborator Pamela Adlon announced that she had dropped Becky as her manager, but none of Becky’s other clients — including Amy Poehler, Kevin Hart, and Aziz Ansari — publicly followed suit.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer addressed Becky’s involvement with Broad City during a SiriusXM interview in late 2017. They said that despite Becky not serving as their manager, it’s “this upsetting thing to find out his involvement in the whole thing, so it’s definitely something that we are kind of constantly talking about right now,” according to Jacobson. “And also, we take accountability for using this white dude power to get our show on TV — we’re accountable for that,” Glazer added. “We’re not accountable for Louie’s actions, for Becky’s actions, but we are accountable for using his power to get our show on TV.”

The fifth and final season of Broad City debuts this Thursday at 10 p.m.