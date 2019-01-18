David Letterman Interviewed Kanye West for His Netflix Talk Show

Kanye West and David Letterman. Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage/Jim Spellman/WireImage

This week Kanye West taped an interview with David Letterman for an upcoming episode of the latter’s Netflix talk show, Vulture has confirmed. Multiple sources say Ye and Dave chatted Monday in Los Angeles, with one person who was in the audience saying a big portion of the conversation revolved around both men’s mental health. (Letterman has talked openly about dealing with depression since at least 2012, while West spent a big chunk of 2018 more vaguely discussing his own mental condition in various forums.) A Netflix rep declined to confirm the Letterman-West powwow, but in addition to Vulture’s sources, anecdotal evidence of the encounter has started popping up on social media.

Users on both Instagram and Twitter have shared pictures of themselves with West and Letterman, as well as tickets from the event, which appears to have been taped at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in L.A.’s Mid-City district. The audience members also noted that Kim Kardashian West was in attendance, which follows a tweet from New York Times comedy correspondent Jason Zinoman earlier this week hinting at the get-together (tagged #rumormill). There’s no word yet on when the first episodes of the new season of Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will premiere, though Vulture hears Letterman has already taped at least one other interview for season two and that the series should return by this summer.

Letterman’s post-CBS show debuted last January and featured interviews with Barack Obama, George Clooney, and Tina Fey, among others. The streamer officially confirmed a green light for season two last month, though Netflix execs had said much earlier they wanted more episodes from Letterman.