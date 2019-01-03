A Look at Idris Elba’s DJ Career, Ahead of His 2019 Coachella Set

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Grou

Eat your heart out, DJ James Kennedy. There is only one man on the 2019 Coachella lineup with dazzling success in the worlds of TV and music, and it’s Idris Elba. Variety has a list of DJ Big Driis a.k.a. Big Driis the Londoner, and they are numerous. Elba has performed a set at Glastonbury, opened for Madonna on the Germany leg of her Rebel Heart tour, and even DJ’d Harry and Meghan’s wedding. A request at that function: “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. Elba founded his own record label, 7Wallace, in July. It’s nice to know that Elba has something to fall back on, should the bottom fall out on being the Sexiest Man Alive. Below you can enjoy a remix of “Uptown Funk” Elba collaborated on with Fatboy Slim.