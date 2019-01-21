Not Even the Razzie Awards Are Safe From Donald Trump

The day before we celebrate 2018’s most remarkable accomplishments in cinema, the least we can do is also channel some of that energy into the year’s raging gasoline dumpster fires. It’s only fair! Per tradition, the annual Razzie Awards have released their nominations to “honor” the worst films of the year on the eve of the Oscars, and we have a few repeat names to parse through: President Trump, inexplicably, has been nominated in the Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo categories, as has his wife, Melania Trump, for Worst Supporting Actress. (Kellyanne Conway is also there, what a thrill.) But when it comes to legit Hollywood names who’ve fallen from grace, everyone from Jennifer Garner, John Travolta, Johnny Depp, to Will Ferrell gets an equal-opportunity bashing for their work, although we’re a little feisty that Helen Mirren, Noted Dame Babe, is included. You can read the full list of nominees below.
Worst Picture
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
Worst Actress
Jennifer Garner, Peppermint
Amber Heard, London Fields
Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren, Winchester
Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper
Worst Actor
Johnny Depp, Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson
John Travolta, Gotti
Donald J. Trump, Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis, Death Wish
Worst Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood
Ludacris, Show Dogs
Joel McHale, The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway, Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston, Gotti
Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man
Melania Trump, Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Actors or Puppets, The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career, Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta, Gotti
Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness, Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Death of a Nation
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg
Robin Hood
Worst Director
Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly, Gotti
James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson, The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers, Winchester
Worst Screenplay
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers