Not Even the Razzie Awards Are Safe From Donald Trump

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The day before we celebrate 2018’s most remarkable accomplishments in cinema, the least we can do is also channel some of that energy into the year’s raging gasoline dumpster fires. It’s only fair! Per tradition, the annual Razzie Awards have released their nominations to “honor” the worst films of the year on the eve of the Oscars, and we have a few repeat names to parse through: President Trump, inexplicably, has been nominated in the Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo categories, as has his wife, Melania Trump, for Worst Supporting Actress. (Kellyanne Conway is also there, what a thrill.) But when it comes to legit Hollywood names who’ve fallen from grace, everyone from Jennifer Garner, John Travolta, Johnny Depp, to Will Ferrell gets an equal-opportunity bashing for their work, although we’re a little feisty that Helen Mirren, Noted Dame Babe, is included. You can read the full list of nominees below.

Worst Picture

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner, Peppermint

Amber Heard, London Fields

Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren, Winchester

Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp, Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson

John Travolta, Gotti

Donald J. Trump, Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis, Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood

Ludacris, Show Dogs

Joel McHale, The Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway, Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston, Gotti

Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man

Melania Trump, Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Actors or Puppets, The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career, Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta, Gotti

Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness, Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Death of a Nation

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg

Robin Hood

Worst Director

Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly, Gotti

James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson, The Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers, Winchester

Worst Screenplay

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers