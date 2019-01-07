RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4, Episode 4: We Have Thoughts

Photo: Logo/VH1

Another episode of What the Tuck, another very special co-host, as SNL writer, Las Culturistas co-host, and former Vulture Drag Race recapper Bowen Yang joins host Joel Kim Booster to break down what the hell happened on this week’s “Jersey Justice,” and reveal how Bowen inspired Joel’s dislike of Monét. (She redeems herself somewhat in both their eyes this week, though.) The courtroom-set maxi-challenge sparks some debate about which team really brought it to Michelle’s courtroom, the merits of scripted comedy versus improv on Drag Race, and whether either ever really works. And the “Swerves and Curves” runway inspires a declaration of the rules of the runway reveal (take note, Valentina) and some notes about what would have made Monét’s Kardashian Kosplay truly gag-worthy.

Of course, the real drama this week was that elimination, which may be sadder than it is surprising, but at least makes for some great reality-TV-drama manipulation from Manila Luzon, who’s a force to be reckoned with both in and out of drag. (Snaps all around for Manila’s “boy looks” this season.) But did she throw the lip sync to avoid having to send someone home, or is that pure #twinknonsense? Click that play button and let’s find out!

