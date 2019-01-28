RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4, Episode 7: We Have Thoughts

Photo: VH1

The dream team has returned! That’s right, your illustrious (but very busy) What the Tuck co-hosts Joel Kim Booster and Nicole Byer have reunited once again to discuss this week’s “Queens of Clubs” — and they’ve brought guest Drag Race commentator Brendan Scannell (UCB, Heathers, Bonding) with them! Did this week’s club design challenge leave our trio of podcasters goopedy-gagged, or just plain gagged? Was it Valentina’s time to go, or did she just have to peace out in time to make it to Rent: Live rehearsals? And can anyone name a Rita Ora song? Joel, Nicole, and Brendan hash it out as they take a talking tour through the Black Hole, Club 96, and the Hive, before diving into the runway hits (Latrice’s Kool-Aid Man/Dragon Ball Z Villain/Grimace/Anal Bead Realness) and misses (Naomi’s red-and-yellow echo of the infamous dildo dress). So grab yourself a French Vanilla Fantasy, throw on your best underwear-and-heels painting ensemble, and click play so we can get into it, honey.

