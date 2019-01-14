Watch a Spooky and Star-Studded Clip From Drunk History Season 6

Derek Waters returns to Comedy Central tomorrow night with a brand-new season of Drunk History, but thankfully you don’t have to wait that long to get a taste of season six. In this extremely star-studded clip from the premiere, Drunk History veteran narrator Rich Fulcher provides the drunken tale of how Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein came to be, and his slurred words are put to life by Evan Rachel Wood as Shelley, Seth Rogen as Dr. Frankenstein, Elijah Wood as Percy Shelley, Jack McBrayer as Lord Byron, and Will Ferrell as Frankenstein’s monster — or as Fulcher refers to him, “Taco.” An unexpected highlight from the clip is The Good Place’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s uncontrollable laughter throughout Fulcher’s narration, which brings plenty of silliness to an otherwise super-spooky story. Check out the clip above, and catch the rest when Drunk History debuts its sixth season on Comedy Central tomorrow night at 10 p.m.

