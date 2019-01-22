Even More Jeopardy! Is Coming to Netflix

Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images

What is: a great break from all the stalker romance and unsightly horror Netflix seems full of these days? Why, it’s a casual game of Jeopardy! of course! The streaming service announced via its Twitter on Tuesday that it would be adding more episodes of the popular trivia show, including many of its themed weeks. The Tournament of Champions, Kids Week, College Championship, Teens Week, and Teachers Tournament are all slated to appear on the service on February 28th. So, get your buzzers ready! And by buzzers, I mean whatever you control your Netflix with, because you’re just watching.