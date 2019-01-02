Every Disney+ TV Show in Development Right Now

Photo: Getty Images

In the battle to be the billionaire streaming service shrouded in the most secrecy, Disney+ (pronounced “Disney plus”) is a bit more forthcoming than its competitors over at Apple, given that, well, the House of Mouse is actually giving us information about what to expect when it launches in late 2019, which you can read all about here. But if you don’t care about the intricacies behind your future #content and just want to learn about the programming, Vulture will be keeping a running tab on all of the shows in development … which just may end up being 20 percent Star Wars related.

The Mandalorian

Stars and creators: Unsurprisingly, actors generally tend to clamor around the opportunity to appear in a Star Wars--adjacent project. Who would’ve thought! Here we have Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog confirmed (so far) for The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, fresh from the final edits of his live-action Lion King, will also be executive producing and writing many of the episodes. And we also have a rotating slate of directors to look forward to: including Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Taika Waititi. [Exhales.]

Premise: As the first live-action series in the Star Wars universe, the show is being teased as taking place after the fall of the Empire but before the rise of the First Order, and it will follow a “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.” (Pascal will be that gunfighter.) Favreau isn’t divulging much besides the log line, but he did confirm a fan-favorite character as a nice Christmas gift: IG-88, that cute lil’ bounty hunter who will kill you mercilessly.

Premiere date: TBD.

High Fidelity

Stars and creators: Zoë Kravitz will star as High Fidelity’s lead in a gender-swapped rendering “from a female perspective.” Kravitz will also be executive producing.

Premise: If you never read Nick Hornby’s original novel or saw the subsequent film adaptation starring John Cusack, Disney promises it’ll follow the same structure throughout its ten episodes: Kravitz’s character is a curmudgeonly “ultimate music fan” and “record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists.” Will there be some romance woven in, too? Probably.

Premiere date: TBD.

High School Musical: The Musical

Stars and creators: After a nationwide casting call, Disney ended up staying within its umbrella of networks to cast Joshua Bassett (Stuck in the Middle) as the lead.

Premise: Okay, here’s where it gets a bit meta. The show will be ten episodes and shot in a “docu-series style,” and it will follow “a group of students at East High who stage a performance of High School Musical for their winter theater production, only to realize that as much drama happens offstage as onstage.” Bassett will play a junior named Ricky who auditions for the lead — a.k.a. Troy Bolton, a.k.a. the role originated by Zac Efron — to win back his ex-girlfriend.

Premiere date: TBD.

Untitled Loki series

Stars and creators: The one and only Tom Hiddleston, baby! The handsome god of mischief has been lured to the small screen to reprise his role as Loki. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, is expected to take a “hands-on” role with the show’s development, too.

Premise: Your guess is as good as ours. Besides the press release confirming Hiddleston’s involvement, that’s all we know for now about the live-action series. There are also rumors that a Scarlet Witch series, starring Elizabeth Olsen, is in development, but Disney has yet to officially confirm its existence.

Premiere date: TBD.

Cassian Andor

Stars and creators: Two Star Wars live-action shows for the price of one! Diego Luna will be reprising his role of Andor first introduced in Rogue One, with a supporting cast expected to be announced soon.

Premise: Described as a “rousing” spy thriller with a healthy side of espionage, Cassian Andor will follow our favorite rebel spy “during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” All he wants to do is “restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire,” but that’s probably easier said than done.

Premiere date: TBD. (Sensing a pattern?)

Ink & Paint

Stars and creators: It’s a documentary, so you’re not gonna see any glitzy Hollywood folk — instead, it’s all about female creators of the 20th century. It’s based on the book of the same name by Mindy Johnson.

Premise: Looking back at the golden era of Disney films, Ink & Paint will take a “Hidden Figures look at a number of women who made many of the Disney animated classics possible with little or no recognition for their work.” While the eight episodes will mostly focus on the animators of such films like Snow White and Cinderella, modern animators of Coco and Moana will also be featured.

Premiere date: TBD.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Stars and creators: The House of Mouse isn’t immune to that hot, hot, hot reboot and revival fever. Clone Wars’ original creator and producer, Dave Filoni, will be returning, as will Ashley Eckstein and Matt Lanter, the voices of Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker, respectively. And it’s getting 12 episodes!

Premise: The animated show, which was created by George Lucas, aired on Cartoon Network for six seasons before an abrupt cancellation in 2014. Should you choose to tune in, the general gist is this: Your Star Wars faves — including Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker — join forces as a clone army to stop an evil drone army of Separatists.

Premiere date: TBD.

Untitled Monsters Inc. series

Stars and creators: This is the one show with little to no information, but we’re doing our due diligence for you, readers. Disney czar Bob Iger confirmed that the studio is working on adapting the beloved film for a series, but wouldn’t expound on anything else, such as (1) if it will remain animated, or (2) if John Goodman and Billy Crystal will be involved. Frankly, those two better be.

Premise: See above.

Premiere date: TBD.