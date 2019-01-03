Ewan McGregor Will Star in Limited Series Simply Halston

Photo: Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Disney

King of 70’s fashion Halston is getting the limited series biopic treatment from Ewan McGregor and Legendary Television. Deadline is reporting that Simply Halston will star McGregor and be written by The Affair’s Sharr White. Dan Minahan will direct, fresh off his Emmy for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Simply Halston will track the story of the man born Roy Halston Frowick, who went from being Jackie Kennedy’s hat designer to leading the minimalist New York fashion world. Halston’s story has everything: legal battles, the AIDS crisis, Liza Minnelli, and lots of four-on-the-floor disco for the soundtrack. McGregor, White and Minahan will serve as executive producers.