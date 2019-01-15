Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Has Been Flipped, Will Return on HGTV

The reality revivals continue. Photo: Shane Bevel/ABC via Getty Images

The 2000s-era favorite Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is coming back, but this time you can catch it on HGTV. The network purchased the rights to air 100 episodes of the original ABC series, and will be producing ten new episodes of its own. Those are expected to premiere in 2020. In case it’s been a while since you’ve watched, Home Edition involves a team of professionals executing full home renovations for families with moving stories. Ty Pennington, the one with the spiky hair and the soul patch, was really the face of the show in its original incarnation, but the new cast of home experts has not yet been shared.

If you’re a reality junkie, your allotted weekly intake of revival programming is about to hit critical mass. Extreme Makeover is coming around the same time as reboots for Paradise Hotel and Temptation Island, not to be confused with the American import of the U.K.’s Love Island. The Hills is currently being resurrected at MTV (with Mischa Barton!). Queer Eye is obviously thriving on Netflix, and WGN announced yesterday that bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman and his team will return with Dog’s Most Wanted.