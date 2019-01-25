Zac Efron As Ted Bundy Is a Smizing Serial Killer in This New Trailer

Zac Efron isn’t just hot, he’s a hot murderer. (We have truly strayed so far from the light.) In Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Efron stars as the notorious serial killer, kidnapper, rapist, burglar, and necrophile Ted Bundy. Efron has a twinkle in his eye as he dodges prying questions from his single-mother girlfriend Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins). Is he really as charming as he seems, or he hiding a trove of grisly secrets? “Ladies and gentlemen, I am that innocent suspect,” Bundy says, grinning in court (and in front of Judge John Malkovich!). With a wink and a smile, maybe he’ll get away with it all. See it in theaters soon.

Related