Michelle Rodriguez as Letty. Photo: Universal Pictures

The Fast and the Furious franchise is set to expand this year with the dangerously sexy Hobbs & Shaw (Idris! Statham! The Rock!), and Vin Diesel just confirmed that development is officially underway on a female-fronted chapter in the fastest of all movie universes. The star and producer posted to Instagram yesterday saying that Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet pitched a “VERY exciting” idea to him and the Fast team for a ladies-first film, and ended his caption telling all three of them, “Welcome to the Fast FAMILY …”

Diesel is picking up the writing trio in the middle of a very busy time for each of them. Beer is attached to the upcoming Short Circuit and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, and is currently working on both Chaos Walking and The Kingkiller Chronicles. She’s also developing a Silver Sable script with Robertson-Dworet, who wrote the recent Tomb Raider and is attached to the Robin Hood spinoff, Marian. But her biggest credit is surely the forthcoming Captain Marvel movie, which she worked on with Perlman. Perlman, of course, wrote Guardians of the Galaxy and has Detective Pikachu on the horizon. Together, all three are also reportedly working on M.A.S.K.: Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, and now they’ve got a Fast and the Furious movie in the works. Whew! With a collection of résumés like this, Perlman, Beer, and Robertson-Dworet are surely up to the challenge of writing a great action movie for Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, the Fast character who at this point is surely most deserving of her own movie.