And Now, an Anecdote About Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Literal Asshole

Our mates across the pond at The Graham Norton Show might’ve tried to pull a fast one on us and re-release this video from last year to make up for the show’s holiday hiatus, but you know what? This story from Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is so hilarious, so dirty, that we have the legal obligation to present it to you anyway. Just watch Emilia Clarke’s face as Waller-Bridge reveals, in painstaking detail, the extremes she was willing to go through to surprise one of her fellow actors during the final performance of their play, which involves a pink skirt, a whole lot of moral support, and lots of stretching. (Gloria Estefan, meanwhile, is unamused.) Ouch.

