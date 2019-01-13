Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After gloating about a million news cycles ago that he could land any reality show he wanted, the short-lived former director of communications for the White House, Anthony Scaramucci, finally made his decision and is heading over to CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother. Vulture can confirm the Mooch will also be joined by Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan, Kato Kaelin, Natalie Eva Marie, Tamar Braxton, Kandi Burruss, Ricky Williams, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, and Jonathan Bennett in the show’s second season, as this dirty dozen battles for a grand prize of $250,000. (Not even for, like, their charity of choice. Just for themselves.) Scaramucci’s decision mimics a similar political move made by former Trump staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, who competed on the show’s inaugural season last year following her abrupt White House exit. It would be a shame if the Mooch’s Big Brother eviction came on the tenth day, wouldn’t it?