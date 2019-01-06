FX’s Fosse/Verdon Teaser: Michelle Williams. Sam Rockwell. Jazz Hands.

FX just dropped the first teaser of their upcoming limited-run series Fosse/Verdon, and it honestly seems like a bio drama cheat code to make a stylish Bob Fosse series. You’ve got the whole Fosse-everything right there at your fingertips! You’ve got the chairs, the snaps, the sex, the drama. You’ve got so many hats. You’ve also got Sam Rockwell as the famed choreographer and director, pushing the professional and emotional limits with his wife, Broadway star Gwen Verdon, played by Michelle Williams. The show, based on the biography Fosse by author Sam Wasson, also co-stars Paul Reiser, Aya Cash, and Nate Coddry, with Lin-Manuel Miranda serving as executive producer. That being said, Fosse/Verdon premieres in April, so you’ve still got a few months before they give you the ol’ razzle dazzle.

Related