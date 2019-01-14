Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for boohooMAN

In a conversation with TMZ on Saturday, French Montana declared that R. Kelly should be allowed to enjoy his legacy. Of course, depending on the weight you give the testimony of numerous women who have accused Kelly of alleged sexual abuse and exploitation, that might be exactly what the R&B singer is doing. “They don’t let nobody have their legendary moments,” Montana told TMZ after performing Saturday’s L.A. Rams vs Dallas Cowboys game. “I feel like they did Michael Jackson like that. They did R. Kelly like that. All the greats went down like that.” The rapper also pointed out that Kelly was acquitted in his 2008 trial for child pornography. “Let somebody enjoy their legacy,” Montana concluded. “Whatever happened, happened.”

On Sunday, however, Montana took to social media to add an addendum to his suggestion R. Kelly’s alleged past (and reported present) should be his past. “Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims,” the rapper tweeted. “I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors and rapists. I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them.” R. Kelly has, of course, denied all allegations made against him.

