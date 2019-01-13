Game of Thrones Final Season Teaser: Winter Will Officially Arrive on April 14

Looks like you’ll only have to wait until April to find out, once and for all, who’s gonna win that sweet, sweet throne. According to a Stark-heavy teaser released by HBO on Sunday, Game of Thrones’ six-episode final season will officially premiere Sunday, April 14, at its regularly scheduled 9 p.m. EST time slot.

As the teaser suggests, winter is hard enough to deal with on its own, but for winter to show up while you’re lurking through the crypts of Winterfell, haunted by the past and the voices of your fallen relatives, only to find yourself memorialized as a death statue? — It doesn’t get much chillier than that.