Geoffrey Owens has had quite a few months after being publicly lambasted for working at Trader Joe’s. Owens had worked on The Cosby Show, but no longer could live off residuals. Further acting gigs came, but he had to take a side gig. And there’s no shame in that! Celebrities like Pamela Adlon, Blair Underwood, and (yikes) James Woods defended him. He got a recurring role on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, and now he had a star turn at the opening of the SAG Awards. Sandwiched between monologues from Mike Myers and Yara Shahidi, Owens told his story. Working at a grocery store between gigs closer to the reality of most SAG members’ lives than being suited up and fed fancy dinners and branded champagne. Owens’ life contains both sides.

