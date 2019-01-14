Glenn Close and Timothée Chalamet Are Best Friends Now, Can You Believe It

Glennothée! Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The greatest gift this awards season has given us isn’t Nicholas Britell’s Beale Street score, a series of botched Green Book sound bites, or even so much Brian Tyree Henry: It is Glennothée. Meet the most ambitious crossover event in cinematic history. Before our very eyes, veteran actor and cool person Glenn Close and young actor and peach person Timothée Chalamet have become best friends. Their latest dispatch comes from the red carpet at Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards. “Timmy and I meet again on another red carpet,” Close captioned a selfie of the two of them. “We bring out the best in each other!” And indeed they do:

Judging by Close’s Instagram, she met the Beautiful Boy star at the Hollywood Film Awards in November. “Timothée is as adorable as he is talented!” she captioned. “We took these pictures for Grace VanPatten. Timothée always looks very glam & cool.” Van Patten and Chalamet both attended La Guardia High School in New York City; Van Patten had a supporting role playing Close’s cynical granddaughter in the 2017 comedy The Wilde Wedding.