Glenn Close Is Not Checking Her Phone

Tech-freedom icon Glenn Close. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Glenn Close, a seven-time Oscar nominee and rising Instagram dog influencer, is not going to be ignored, but she may accidentally ignore you. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in the wake of her nomination for The Wife this morning, Close said that she wasn’t aware the announcements were happening this morning because she’d turned off her phone Monday night. “I had my family over for dinner and I thought, last night as I was going to bed, ‘Oh my God, I think I’m getting a cold,’” she said. “So I turned off my phone to get some sleep; [the nominations announcement] just wasn’t on my mind. I was woken up by my brother who had come across town — he was at the truck stop with his buddies — and got a key from my sister next door and walked into my bedroom and woke me up. [Laughs.] I couldn’t believe it! Oh my God, it was so funny.” Despite the confusion, Close promised that she’s going to have a “celebratory pancake” with her brother near her home in Bozeman, Montana, later. Glenn Close’s life sounds so idyllic, it’s no wonder she does not engage with the rest of us.

Lest you think this is an isolated incident, know that Close also thought that a call about her Golden Globe nomination was a butt dial, which she revealed while calling in to the Today show from her bed. The lesson: If you have urgent news for Glenn Close, do not call her! Also, do not expect her to remember when important events are happening! Her phone is off! She is very happy, if mildly sick, and probably trying to get enough sleep! If anything, maybe try an Instagram DM to her dog, Sir Pippin of Beanfield, the Havanese, or using your own phone in front of her at a performance, in which case she will stop the show to call you out.