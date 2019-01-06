See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2019 Golden Globes

While the Academy Awards tries to sort out its ceremony next month, the 76th Golden Globe Awards have arrived in Beverly Hills with iconic pairing and co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg at the helm. The Golden Globes are “consistently a more entertaining sit than the Oscars or Emmys,” says New York and Vulture television critic Matt Zoller Seitz, “in part because the tone is less self-infatuated and the audience gets to drink.” But before awards season’s tipsiest ceremony can begin, the biggest stars in movies, TV, and music (hey, Gaga) will strut their glitzy celebrity selves across the red carpet. Scroll through the gallery below to see all the looks.