golden globes 2019

See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2019 Golden Globes

Sandra Oh, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
While the Academy Awards tries to sort out its ceremony next month, the 76th Golden Globe Awards have arrived in Beverly Hills with iconic pairing and co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg at the helm. The Golden Globes are “consistently a more entertaining sit than the Oscars or Emmys,” says New York and Vulture television critic Matt Zoller Seitz, “in part because the tone is less self-infatuated and the audience gets to drink.” But before awards season’s tipsiest ceremony can begin, the biggest stars in movies, TV, and music (hey, Gaga) will strut their glitzy celebrity selves across the red carpet. Scroll through the gallery below to see all the looks.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Sandra Oh. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Henry Winkler. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dick Van Dyke. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Richard Madden. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tony Shalhoub. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Marin Hinkle. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jodie Comer. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Lucy Boynton. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Camilla Belle. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cody Fern. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ryan Seacrest. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mario Lopez. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Holly Taylor. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Missi Pyle. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

