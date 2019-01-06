Here’s What NBC Had to Censor Out of Patricia Arquette’s Golden Globes Speech

Photo: Handout/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

We hope your Golden Globes Drunk Bingo had a slot for “network censorship,” because Patricia Arquette had a solid ten seconds of bleeped-out words during her acceptance speech for her Escape at Dannemora supporting role. And let us tell you, it wasn’t your standard F-bomb, that’s for sure! As Vulture can confirm, Arquette poked fun at the prosthetic pearly whites she had to don as her Dannemora character Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell, the prison worker who helped two men escape from a New York prison. (True story, read about it!) “How many fucked up teeth does a person need?” she joked, much to the delight of the audience. “I was born with fucked up teeth!” However, backstage she expressed regret for giving viewers a bunch of dead-air, which we say … nah! It was delightful! “I’m so sorry! I know! You can’t take it back can you? I didn’t plan that,” she told reporters. “It was an unplanned F-bomb. I’m very sorry. This is a very elegant occasion. Dental dramas are true. Trust me.”

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.