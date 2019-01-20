Green Book Wins Best Picture at Producers Guild Awards

Amy Sherman-Palladino wore a slightly smaller hat than usual to accept her Norman Lear achievement award, a floral turban as opposed to the standard top hat. The Producers Guild Awards are one more step to that glittering gold men. “More often than not, the ultimate best-picture winner here goes on to take that prize at the Oscars,” tweeted the New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan. That honor went to Green Book. In the past 29 years, the PGA Best Picture has become the Oscars Best Picture 21 times. The Americans’ final season won Best Drama, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown won Best Nonfiction Television, and RuPaul’s Drag Race won a deserving Best Game & Competition Show.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture
Green Book
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
The Americans
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
Fahrenheit 451
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
Being Serena
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Sesame Street