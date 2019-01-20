Green Book Wins Best Picture at Producers Guild Awards

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Sherman-Palladino wore a slightly smaller hat than usual to accept her Norman Lear achievement award, a floral turban as opposed to the standard top hat. The Producers Guild Awards are one more step to that glittering gold men. “More often than not, the ultimate best-picture winner here goes on to take that prize at the Oscars,” tweeted the New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan. That honor went to Green Book. In the past 29 years, the PGA Best Picture has become the Oscars Best Picture 21 times. The Americans’ final season won Best Drama, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown won Best Nonfiction Television, and RuPaul’s Drag Race won a deserving Best Game & Competition Show.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture

Green Book

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Americans

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

Fahrenheit 451



The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Being Serena

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street

