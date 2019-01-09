Green Book’s Writer Just Deleted His Account After Anti-Muslim Tweet Resurfaced

Nick Vallelonga. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Nick Vallelonga, the Golden Globe–winning screenwriter behind Green Book, has deleted his Twitter account after a tweet from 2015 began circulating in which he expressed support for the debunked right-wing conspiracy theory that Muslims were celebrating on 9/11 in New Jersey. The tweet from Vallelonga’s account was responding to then-candidate Donald Trump and claimed that “Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS news.” A representative for the screenwriter told IndieWire, “The twitter account has been deleted … not sure if any comment is actually needed here.”

Meanwhile, numerous people have pointed out that Green Book star Mahershala Ali is actually a Muslim, and this isn’t even the only scandal that emerged about this film today!

Nick Vallelonga wrote Green Book. My industry just gave him a Golden Globe for writing. This remains on his timeline.



Mahershala Ali is a Muslim, and a beautiful, generous and kind man.



This is all just too disgusting. pic.twitter.com/LYVbpFZFUL — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) January 10, 2019