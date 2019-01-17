Azealia Banks and Grimes. Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The feud that will outlive us all has a new wrinkle: Both Grimes and Azealia Banks have been subpoenaed in the Elon Musk lawsuit over the firestorm he caused when he tweeted a weed joke about taking Tesla private at $420 per share. Banks and Grimes are now ordered to preserve any evidence they have related to the case. But wait, how in the hell did we even get here? Well, naturally, the SEC sued Musk for misleading investors and, because this story could not get more absurd, both his girlfriend Grimes and new nemesis Banks are caught up in it. At the time, Banks alleged that Musk had been tripping on acid when he sent that tweet, which she claimed she knew because she was trapped at Musk’s residence waiting to record with Grimes, who apparently was too busy consoling Musk while he dealt with the fallout from the tweet, leaving Banks alone. (Banks claimed their true intention was to have a threesome with her.) Banks later said in interviews that she overheard Musk on the phone “scrounging for investors” to find funding to take Tesla private.

Musk always claimed he’d never even met Banks, but, alas, she and Grimes aren’t off the hook because it all boils down to what will inevitably be the downfall of us all: social media. Banks shared those claims and what she believed to be corroborating evidence of them on Instagram Stories, including encrypted Signal messages between her and Grimes about Musk. She shared even more messages, including those in which Grimes bragged about getting Musk into weed, and how he’s “super entertained by 420” and set the price of his stock at 420 “for a laugh.”