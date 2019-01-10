In Which Gwenyth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon Are Sprayed In the Face With Water

However you feel about the world right now, there’s something for everyone in this video. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has invented a nightmarish karaoke game where the person who forgets the words gets sprayed in the face with water from the microphone. And if there’s one thing that can unite all of us in these troubled times it’s this: celebrities getting sprayed in the face with water is very funny. To everyone! Hate celebrities? Well, they’re getting sprayed in the face with water! Love celebrities? Look at these relatable, good sport celebrities getting sprayed in the face with water! Feel ambivalent about celebrities and our need to have opinions on them at all? Well, there’s also music.