Why Is Gwyneth Paltrow’s Go-to Quote About Bitching Out a Yoga Studio Employee?

If you thought Lady Gaga’s “100 people in a room” awards season anecdote was getting a little too well-worn at this point, at least it has some sincere heart and soul behind it. Because in a new Financial Times profile, Goop maestro Gwyneth Paltrow decided to revisit what’s become her new favorite story to tell journalists about her burgeoning wellness empire, and it’s just … not particularly warm and fuzzy, is it? Is it now? “I had this funny experience the other day where I went to a yoga studio in LA and the beautiful 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’” she recalled. “And I was like: ‘Bitch, you have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ ” If you’re a Goop groupie, you can probably recall Paltrow used the same story in a WSJ. Magazine profile last month, just with slightly different wording:

Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’ And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’

And, months before that, she tried the lil’ tale out on a group of fashion and beauty reporters at a private dinner reception. Per Fashion Magazine:

[S]he recounted how the other day she went to yoga, a discipline she’s been practicing since the 90s. While she was getting her mat, the 20-something girl working at the studio asked Paltrow if she’d ever done the exercise before. “And I was like ‘Bitch you have this job because I’ve done yoga before!’” she said jokingly. “I didn’t really say that to her.”

We’re going to need to mull this over with some green juices and vaginal eggs. And with a yoga mat made out of the finest polyurethane, we guess.