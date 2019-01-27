Halsey Is Hosting Saturday Night Live February 9

Halsey. Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Emboldened by playing herself in 30 seconds of A Star Is Born, Halsey will be hosting Saturday Night Live on February 9. Will this be the stage on which she announces her alleged 8 Mile-esque biopic? And here’s the kicker: She’s also performing as the musical guest. The last person to do double duty as host/musical guest was Donald Glover, who also performed as Childish Gambino. Which begs the question, will Halsey act as Ashley Nicolette Frangipane and perform as Halsey? Did you know Halsey is an anagram of Ashley? Miss Frangipane last appeared on SNL as the musical guest for Sam Rockwell’s episode last season.