Harvey Weinstein Hires Casey Anthony’s Lawyer

Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein’s new legal team has been announced for his sexual-assault case, and it includes the high-profile lawyers who repped Casey Anthony, onetime New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez, and former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant.

“I can confirm that I along with Harvard Law Professor Ronald S. Sullivan have been retained by Harvey Weinstein,” said Jose Baez, who in 2011 landed an acquittal for Anthony in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Sullivan represented Hernandez in his 2015 double-murder case.

“Mr. Weinstein steadfastly maintains his innocence in this matter and we are looking forward to assisting Mr. Weinstein in his defense,” the statement from Baez also said.

Pamela Robillard Mackey, who successfully represented Bryant following a sexual-assault allegation, is also on the team.

“We have put together a strong defense team who have the expertise and experience to rightly present the narrative, through needed due process, which has been subjectively shaped by too many others until now,” a Weinstein spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement about Weinstein’s new lawyers comes about one week after he and his departing lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, jointly announced their split.

Unconfirmed rumors had circulated that Weinstein and Brafman — both known for their strong personalities — had butted heads over legal strategy. In a joint public statement last week, Weinstein and Brafman claimed that they “agreed to part ways amicably and Mr. Brafman has agreed to cooperate fully with new counsel for Mr. Weinstein so as to ensure an orderly transition.”

“Mr. Weinstein praised Mr. Brafman for his legal work to date and Mr. Brafman reiterated his belief that Mr. Weinstein would be exonerated of the charges that have been filed against him and Brafman personally wished Mr. Weinstein the best of luck as he defends the case and the accusations that Mr. Weinstein has vehemently denied,” they said in a statement.

The judge overseeing Weinstein’s case still has to sign off on the change of counsel, but it’s unlikely he will say no.

Weinstein faces five counts in Manhattan Supreme Court for alleged nonconsensual encounters involving two women. He has pleaded not guilty.