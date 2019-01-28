Issa Rae and Robin Thede’s Sketch-Comedy Show Is Headed to HBO

Robin Thede and Issa Rae. Photo: Marion Curtis/Shutterstock and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Issa Rae is teaming up with former BET late-night host Robin Thede for a new sketch-comedy series in the works at HBO. The network announced today that it’s given a series order to a half-hour show titled A Black Lady Sketch Show, which will include “narrative sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Thede, as well as celebrity guests.”

In addition to starring in the series, Thede serves as the show’s creator, executive producer, and writer. Issa Rae is also behind the scenes as an executive producer (as is Dave Becky). The show will not only feature black women in its cast, but its writing staff and directors as well. Lauren Ashley Smith, who served as the head writer on Thede’s now-canceled BET show, will take up the role again on the HBO show.

A Black Lady Sketch Show isn’t the only television project Thede — who previously worked as head writer and performer on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore — has in the works. Back in November it was announced that she also has a sitcom in development at ABC based on her life, which counts Kay Cannon as an executive producer.