Henry Winkler Joins Cast of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch

Timothée Chalamet and Jeffrey Wright were pretty big gets, but Wes Anderson’s “love letter to journalists” has added another buzzy new star to its cast: Henry Winkler. Coming in hot after his first Emmy win, Winkler has signed on to The French Dispatch, per The Hollywood Reporter. The film is shooting in the south of France maitenant, and weaves three stories in and around the French bureau of an American newspaper in 20th century Paris. Winkler joins Chalamet and Wright, as well as Anderson regulars Bob Balaban, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton. It’s the first live action film from Anderson since 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. We can’t wait to watch Winkler nervously chain smoke pink French cigarettes, intercut with closeup shots of his desk.