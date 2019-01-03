Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIJI Water

The Coachella lineup is out and it is big. Set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on the weekends of April 12th and April 19th, this year’s headliners include the extremely-in-the-news-all-the-time singer Ariana Grande. Also coming is the probably-definitely-maybe-eventually-retiring Childish Gambino. Tame Impala is also headlining, and the rest of the lineup will make your head spin so much you might feel like you’re already at the festival: Janelle Monáe, Khalid, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, The 1975, and Weezer, just to name a few. Here’s the full list, as of January 2nd, for your drooling pleasure:

070 Shake

88Glam

Adriatique

Agoria

Alice Merton

Âme

Amelie Lens

Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals

Anna Lunoe

Aphex Twin

Ariana Grande

A R I Z O N A

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Bassnectar

Bazzi

Beach Fossils

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Blond:ish

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

boy pablo

Burna Boy

Calypso Rose

CamelPhat

Charlotte de Witte

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Childish Gambino

CHON

Chris Lake

Christine and the Queens

CHVRCHES

Cirez D

Clairo

CloZee

Cola Boyy

Dave P.

Deep Dish

Dennis Lloyd

Dermot Kennedy

Dillon Francis

Diplo

DJ Snake

Dusky

dvsn

Easy Life

Ella Mai

Emily King

FISHER

FKJ

Four Tet

Gesaffelstein

Gorgon City

Gryffin

Gucci Gang

Guy Gerber

Heidi Lawden

H.E.R.

Hop Along

Hot Since 82

Hurray for the Riff Raff

HYUKOH

Iceage

Idris Elba

J Balvin

Jaden Smith

Jain

Jambinai

Jan Blomqvist

Janelle Monáe

Jauz

Javiera Mena

Jon Hopkins

JPEGMAFIA

Juice WRLD

Kacey Musgraves

Kaytranada

Kayzo

Kero Kero Bonito

Khalid

Khruangbin

Kid Cudi

King Princess

Kölsch

Las Robertas

Lauren Lane

Lee Burridge

Let’s Eat Grandma

Little Simz

Lizzo

Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Mac DeMarco

Maggie Rogers

Mansionair

Men I Trust

Mon Laferte

Mr Eazi

Murda Beatz

NGHTMRE

Nic Fanciulli

Nicole Moudaber

Nina Kraviz

Nocturnal Sunshine

Nora En Pure

Ocho Ojos

Ookay

Parcels

Patrice Bäumel

Perfume

Playboi Carti

Polo & Pan

Pusha T

RAT BOY

Razorbumps

Rico Nasty

Rosalía

Ross From Friends

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Sabrina Claudio

SALES

serpentwithfeet

SG Lewis

Shallou

shame

Sheck Wes

SiR

Smino

SOB X RBE

Soccer Mommy

Social House

SOFI TUKKER

Solange

SOPHIE

Soulection

Steady Holiday

Stephan Bodzin

Still Woozy

Superorganism

Tale Of Us

Tame Impala

Tara Brooks

The 1975

The Frights

The Garden

The Interrupters

The Messthetics

The Red Pears

Tierra Whack

Tomasa del Real

Turnover

Turnstile

Ty Segall & White Fence

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

U.S. Girls

Virgil Abloh

Walker & Royce

Wallows

Weezer

Wiz Khalifa

Yellow Days

YG

Yotto

Yves Tumor

Zedd