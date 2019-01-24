New J. Cole Single Includes References to Drake and Kanye

Following the release of his extremely successful fifth album KOD in 2018, North Carolina rapper J. Cole is already back in the studio. He’s currently wrapping up work on his sixth album, but, in the meantime, here’s ‘Middle Child’. It’s his first official single since 2013, setting it apart from the freestyle you may have seen last year. It also appears to reference people wanting him to beef with Drake, “They act like two legends cannot coexist,” and, of course, there are lyrics alluding to Kanye West’s Twitter presence in 2018, because you gotta.

