Think Jerry Maguire, but without the late-night diatribe on the evils of the industry, and probably without the “You had me at hello” line, tears and all: Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix movie High Flying Bird is about a sports agent that’s more driven than conflicted.

The NBA is in the middle of a lockout, and Ray Burke (André Holland) is in the middle of a face-off between the league and its players. He’s trying to pull off something major, per Netflix’s summary: “With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever. The outcome raises questions of who owns the game — and who ought to.” High Flying Bird was written by Moonlight and Choir Boy writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, and stars Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan, and Bill Duke. Expect cameos from real basketball players Reggie Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Donovan Mitchell. Stream it February 8.