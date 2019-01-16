Boy, you’d think being shipped off to a black hole on a spacecraft packed with criminals would qualify as a worst-case scenario. Unfortunately, as revealed in the new A24 trailer for the Claire Denis film High Life, Robert Pattinson, André Benjamin, Mia Goth, and their fellow astro-convicts are also subjected to fertility experiments conducted by what seems to be a (increasingly) mad scientist portrayed by Juliette Binoche. (“You’re foxy and you know it,” Pattinson mumbles at his older lover.) Come on, Damien Chazelle didn’t fake Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon for this. See High Life (and finally learn what the hell it’s much-buzzed about “fuckbox” is) when it opens Stateside on April 12.

