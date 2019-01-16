Julia Roberts and Her Homecoming Wigs Won’t Come Back for Season Two

Julia Roberts. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Homecoming will continue onto its second season without Julia Roberts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say Roberts and her mysterious case-worker Heidi Bergman were one and done and will not return. Roberts will stay on as an executive producer with showrunner Sam Esmail. It’s currently unclear if any of Homecoming’s other stars (Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek) will return for season two.

Homecoming, based on the Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, followed Heidi’s memories of working as a caseworker at a center for young soldiers just returned from war. The center was billed as a reentry program, but Heidi begins to have her doubts during her sessions with an especially bright patient named Walter (James). The season’s ending outpaced the podcast’s conclusion, and Esmail has said the second season will diverge completely: “We’ve deviated from very much of the podcast, so [season two of] the podcast doesn’t really have anything to do with the way the show is going,” Esmail previously told THR. “We’re working on a second season, but we have a very different trajectory for our show.” Rest in peace, Julia Roberts’s Homecoming bangs.