Ingrid Michaelson Directly Targeting Your Tear Ducts With a Notebook Musical

A dangerous triumvirate of things capable of making you cry has united together: Ingrid Michaelson, Nicholas Sparks, and This Is Us. Michaelson has teamed up with Bekah Brunstetter, a producer on the NBC drama, to write a Broadway musical based on Sparks’s novel The Notebook, which you may best know from the Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling movie adaptation. This is Michaelson’s first time writing a musical, though she did a stint in The Great Comet in 2017. Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch are producing in association with Sparks. Michaelson announced the news on the Today show with Hoda Kotb, where she said the musical has been in the process of putting together its creative team. Find a scenic designer who can give us some convincing stage rain!