Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani Will Solve Clues, Break Hearts, in The Lovebirds

Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The old saying is really true: the couple that gets embroiled in hijinks together, stays together. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani will star in Michael Showalter’s The Lovebirds, as a couple on the verge of breaking up until they are thrown head-first into a murder mystery. The Hollywood Reporter says production will start at the end of this month. Showalter previously directed Nanjiani in The Big Sick, which he cowrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon. The Lovebirds will be written by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and, Martin Gero.

