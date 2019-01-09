It Turns Out Gingerbread Does Have a Gender

Tuesday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers featured what, according to writer Amber Ruffin, might be the 700th iteration of their “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” desk bit and, as always, it lived up to the premise. While covering everything from Crocs to Rosa Parks, we got all the jokes with none of the follow-up think pieces, thanks to two of Seth’s diverse writing staff offering their services. Even the girl’s hair flavored fried chicken (yep) joke went smoothly. Although, it does seem like that gingerbread person joke would’ve been safer coming from an actual pastry,