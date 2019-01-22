It Turns Out President Trump Is the Bonus Jonas

It’s a rough, complicated time down in Washington D.C. right now, and it’s nice to assume and/or hope that one of the people who might be most affected by this would be President Trump. It’s a wild fantasy that assumes both an ability to feel shame and an awareness of other people’s inner lives on his part, but it’s The Tonight Show, so all in the name of good fun. Jimmy Fallon breaks out his Trump impression to show off how Trump is probably the best at sulking. He’s so good at sulking, no one else sulks like this. He sulks about employees who are secretly thanking him for not having jobs, he sulks about Melania running away, and he sulks about Buzzfeed, but only because one of their quizzes once told him he was the “Bonus Jonas”. Still, that seems generous.