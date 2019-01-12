Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Walked Out of Vice

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner somehow found time in their busy schedule of taking spin class in the dark, incorrectly filling out forms, and experiencing “tremendous personal growth” from whatever it is they do all day, to go see — and walk out of — Vice during their recent holiday vacation. Per People, Ivanka — whose father, Donald, is currently holding the U.S. government hostage as he continues to demand funding for a border wall — and her haunted doll husband had a date night while spending the holidays at the family’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in late December. That night, the couple opted to go to the movies to see the film Vice. You know, the one about former vice-president Dick Cheney, who once shot a guy.

Anyway, despite the romance of an Adam McKay film about a person who insists he was “right” about Iraq, Ivanka and Jared reportedly walked out before the film was over. A “witness” told People that toward the end of the screening, the couple and their Secret Service detail abruptly left the theater.

Now, why exactly Jared and Ivanka walked out of the film is unclear, but Vanity Fair notes that they likely stayed in the theater long enough for a “split-second cutaway to a young Donald Trump.” So, did that scene annoy them enough to make them leave? Were they simply over the film and didn’t need to see the end? Or did they perhaps suddenly remember that a number of government employees have been wondering how they will be able to pay their rent during the shutdown and leave to try to help out? Either way, we trust they had a nice time.