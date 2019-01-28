You, you, you, oughta belt! Photo: Evgenia Eliseeva

And we’re here to remind you that they made a musical around the songs from Alanis Morissette’s album Jagged Little Pill. Today, the musical’s producers announced that after premiering at Boston’s American Repertory Theater last summer, the musical (also titled Jagged Little Pill!) will transfer to Broadway this fall. The musical sets Morissette’s songs within a story about a Connecticut family whose members confront a variety of hot-button issues, including drug addiction, sexual assault, struggles with gender identity, and transracial adoption (generally positive reviews from the Boston run called the show overstuffed, though the book will likely change on the way to Broadway). Waitress’s Diane Paulus directed the musical, while Diablo Cody wrote the book, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui did the choreography and movement direction, and Next to Normal’s Tom Kitt did musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements. The musical’s Boston cast included Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, and Celia Gooding.