Did You Catch E!’s Very Meta Prank Against The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil?

This is definitely better than being impaled to death by a statue at your sister’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Jameela Jamil, who plays that sexy skyscraper and mean giraffe Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place, was the recipient of a pretty amusing prank by whoever writes the captions for E!’s Golden Globes red carpet preshow: Instead of being identified as, well, her actual name, the words Kamilah Al-Jamil came up while she was strutting across the miles of carpet instead, which is the name of the very-hated (but recently reconciled!) sister of her Good Place character. E!, which is owned by NBC, later corrected themselves at the end of the telecast. Still, holy forkin’ shirtballs anyway.