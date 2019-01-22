James Gandolfini’s Son To Play Young Tony Soprano In The Many Saints of Newark

Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark has been filling up with talent, and the production has just cast a vital role. Variety reports that Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini, will play young Tony Soprano for the movie, joining a cast that already includes Cory Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Jon Bernthal (a tri-state area essential), Alessandro Nivola, and Vera Farmiga. The Sopranos creator David Chase co-wrote the script with Lawrence Konner, with a story that centers on the Newark riots in the 1960s, and Alan Taylor will fill the director’s chair. He’s helmed rocky efforts like Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys, but was also behind the camera for nine episodes of the HBO series.