The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark has been filling up with talent, and the production has just cast a vital role. Variety reports that Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini, will play young Tony Soprano for the movie, joining a cast that already includes Cory Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Jon Bernthal (a tri-state area essential), Alessandro Nivola, and Vera Farmiga. The Sopranos creator David Chase co-wrote the script with Lawrence Konner, with a story that centers on the Newark riots in the 1960s, and Alan Taylor will fill the director’s chair. He’s helmed rocky efforts like Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys, but was also behind the camera for nine episodes of the HBO series.
James Gandolfini’s Son To Play Young Tony Soprano In The Many Saints of Newark
Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO