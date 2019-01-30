James Gunn Might Direct the New Suicide Squad

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The former Guardians of the Galaxy director might be making his comeback. After being fired from the third Guardians installment over some old, offensive tweets that resurfaced, James Gunn made his way over to DC and is now in talks to direct the next Suicide Squad movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gunn had already been writing the script for the new Squad movie, which is due for release in August of 2021, and he’s said to be taking the franchise in a “new direction” with a mostly new cast of characters. In fact, this film isn’t even being officially called a sequel, but is instead being labelled a “relaunch”. Which is probably just like a reboot, but since it’s only been two years since the original, it’s more like a re-do.