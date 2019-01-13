Jamie Lee Curtis Loathed All That Spon Con on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We might’ve awarded the relentless persistence of the Fiji Water Girl as one of the highlights at this year’s Golden Globes — seriously, she must have photobombed, like, a thousand Getty images — but one actress isn’t pleased at all that she had to carefully walk through the red carpet, moving-laser-security-system style, to avoid being affiliated with any of these sponsored brands. And frankly, we have a feeling you do not want to get on Jamie Lee Curtis’ bad side. Girl knows how to wield a knife! In an Instagram post written a few days after the ceremony, Curtis expressed annoyance that posing in a spon con photograph was the norm on the red carpet, and although she voiced to the photographers she wasn’t going to pose next to any of the evening’s sponsors, she still fell victim to the Fiji Water Girl’s hustle.

“So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website. I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera,” Curtis wrote. “I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

Not exactly as terrible as Michael Myers, but yeah, still pretty terrible.